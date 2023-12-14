May 8, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts in the second half of game four of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN NBA senior writer Zach Lowe appeared to report an indefinite suspension was looming for Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green on a Wednesday episode of his Lowe Post podcast before editing the section out of the episode and apologizing on X.

“I apologize for this comment, which came out as needlessly leading + mysterious,” Lowe posted on X. “I tried to express that we have no insight into what might be going on privately.”

I apologize for this comment, which came out as needlessly leading + mysterious. I tried to express that we have no insight into what might be going on privately. As is clear from episode +NBA Today, I obviously expect Draymond to come back ASAP. We are editing this out now. 1/2) https://t.co/9ete9ESOkn — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 13, 2023

Lowe responded after listeners online questioned the wording of his monologue about Green’s ejection Tuesday night in Phoenix.

“Here’s the reality,” Lowe said. “However long the suspension is, when he comes back from it, assuming he comes back from it. I’ll just leave that there. At minimum, [Green] will have been ejected or suspended for just about half of the Warriors games to date, if and when he comes back.”

Very interesting comments by @ZachLowe_NBA on Draymond Green “assuming he comes back from it (suspension)” pic.twitter.com/h7eHSqvfNM — DJ (@DJAceNBA) December 13, 2023

However mere hours later, Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA, confirming Lowe’s initial speculation.

If we take Lowe at his word, he seemingly guessed correctly at Green’s fate and then spoke too soon. But now that Green indeed was punished in nearly the exact manner Lowe insinuated, the whole situation becomes stranger.

Credit to Lowe for apologizing and owning the misstep.

The whole episode discusses what comes next for Draymond and the Warriors. On NBA Today (today), I pushed back against @KendrickPerkins suggesting the league suspend Draymond for 25 games. Regardless, this aside was flippant, unclear, and unnecessary, and I apologize for it. https://t.co/9ete9ESOkn — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) December 13, 2023

However the stranger issue at play is that Lowe considered it a misstep in the first place. It appears Lowe was on the right track but may not have had his reporting sourced properly or timed properly.

But once it was on the record online and the Green decision was looming, deleting the comment just drew attention to the whole snafu.

