The Golden State Warriors organization was struck with some horrible news on Tuesday night with the sudden passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojević, which has caused ESPN to shift its broadcasting plans for Friday night.

Understandably, the NBA opted to postpone the Warriors’ matchup with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. On Thursday, the league announced that a second game has also been postponed for a later date.

ESPN’s Marc Spears shared a press release from the league on Twitter/X on Thursday morning, stating that Friday’s matchup between the Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks has also been postponed.

The game was originally set to be an ESPN telecast on Friday night. Instead, the network will be airing a matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

Obviously, basketball is far from the first thing on the mind of the Warriors organization after Milojević’s sudden passing following a heart attack at a team dinner Tuesday evening.

It’s unclear at this point whether there will be any more postponements of future Warriors games. Golden State has a five-day schedule gap following the game that had been scheduled for Friday. The Warriors’ next scheduled matchup is set to be played next Wednesday, Jan. 24, against the Atlanta Hawks.

Hopefully this break allows those within the Warriors organization to go through a proper grieving process after the loss of Milojević.

