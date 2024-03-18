ESPN2’s NIT selection show Sunday saw the tournament’s reputation suffer when a number of top programs declined bids.

That launched a rant by studio analyst Tom Crean, who sharply criticized teams that decline NIT bids. That practice has become more common in recent years, as teams upset they’ve been passed over by the NCAA Tournament call it a season. Teams declining NIT offers Sunday included St. Johns, Pitt, Memphis, Ole Miss, Indiana and Oklahoma.

Crean, who had head coaching stints at Marquette, Indiana and Georgia, said coaches who snub an NIT appearance are hurting their players.

“I would want to coach, I would want to develop my team, you’ve got bigger staffs than you’ve ever had, there’s plenty of time for the portal, there’s plenty of time to talk to recruits, there’s plenty of time to negotiate NIL deals,” Crean said.

“There’s not plenty of time to play, there’s not plenty of time of time to get your players on the floor and give them a chance to get better. There’s not plenty of time for guys to continue to play that may never get to play again.

“And that to me is absolutely ridiculous. It’s each coach’s choice, I get it. But you take away a chance to play the games and put your team on the floor … give your players and coaches a chance to keep coaching and playing … if a guy doesn’t want to play, go sit down.”

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1769556133147205756

In case you’re wondering, Crean made four NIT appearances, three with Marquette and one with Indiana.

Fans generally agreed with Crean’s stance, although some pointed out the possible conflict of interest. When these established programs skip the NIT, it hurts Crean’s employer, ESPN, which holds the broadcast rights for the tournament.

