Credit: ESPN

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith became embroiled in controversy. The Worldwide Leader’s busiest personality claimed Chicago Bulls star Lonzo Ball had been dealing with serious knee issues. During Smith’s discussion on First Take about Ball and the knee injuries he’s suffered, Stephen made a notable claim. He said that Ball had difficulty getting up from a seated position.

So, what did Lonzo do to dispel that notion? Just what you might think. Ball posted a video in response to Smith, showing him getting up from and sitting on a chair. He told Smith to “come to the source” next time he needs something. Thus, it made Smith’s claim seem erroneous in Ball’s eyes and many others. Then, on Wednesday, Stephen A. was back with a response.

“You really gonna sit poolside on a bench and think because you’re getting up and sitting down and getting up and sitting down, that makes you healthy?” Smith said. “Does that have anything to do with running up and down a damn court for 30-35 minutes a night? C’mon bro. C’mon now.”

Stephen A. Smith was not pleased with Lonzo Ball's response to him. "You really gonna sit poolside on a bench and think because you're getting up and sitting down and getting up and sitting down that makes you healthy?" pic.twitter.com/133Rq7FY91 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2023

However, Smith wasn’t done yet as he talked about the after-effects of Lonzo’s social media call-out. “And then, you’ve got these idiotic trolls all over social media. And, of course, you know, these websites, the Bleacher Report and others. ‘OH, HE REALLY TORE INTO STEPHEN A.! Don’t you have the stats? Don’t you know how many games he’s missed?”

Smith kept ranting, telling everyone to “stop the nonsense,” but closed by saying Lonzo wasn’t healthy, listed how many games he has missed, and what he might end up missing this year. And then put himself in the POV of a Bulls fan, who might ask Lonzo now if he can play. He then closed emphatically, saying, “Sit your ass down… until another time. And I’m wishing you luck! … Stop it! Just stop it!”

Stephen A. has never shied away from having a fiery response back to being called out. Some might remember his “Don’t make an enemy out of me” spiel after he and Kevin Durant sparred through the media. So Smith’s rebuttal to Ball’s call-out doesn’t come as much of a surprise.