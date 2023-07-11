Credit: ESPN | ESPN announced that the popular My Wish series will return in 2023.

“My Wish,” the popular SportsCenter segment series aired on ESPN since 2008, will return for the 16th year on Sunday, July 16, 2023. In a press release on Tuesday, ESPN announced the return of the series, along with several big sports names.

The press release reads, “The award-winning ESPN “My Wish” series returns for its 16th season on Sunday, July 16, featuring stars from the NFL, MLB, and the UFC. Since its beginning in 2006, the series has worked with Make-A-Wish® to fulfill 79 sports-themed wishes for children with critical illnesses.”

2023’s edition of the series will feature Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals, UFC fighter Dustin Poirier, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

ESPN also announced that longtime host Chris Connelly will also return for the series.

The series will run for four nights, July 16-19. It debuts with Trout on Sunday night, following the Worldwide Leader’s presentation of Trout’s Angels playing the Houston Astros on Sunday Night Baseball. Then, Chase’s will air on Monday, with Poirier’s coming on Tuesday. Last but certainly not least, Allen’s will air on Wednesday.

It’s good to know that even as SportsCenter continues to be reimagined and go through issues that the world around them predicted, the acclaimed “My Wish” series will proceed on ESPN. It’s always good for a great moment, and it’s definitely a tear-jerker.

