After a controversial finish in their 2022 40-yard dash, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III cruised to a definitive victory over Taima the Hawk Monday night.

The much-hyped rematch was shown on Monday Night Countdown before the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks squared off on Monday Night Football.

Griffin won the race by nearly ten full yards.

In their 2022 meeting, Griffin also appeared to have won but it was much closer, and also some questions regarding if Taima left early before Griffin had a chance to. This time, there was no question and no controversy.

Griffin commented on his big victory Monday night on X, saying, “Taima the Hawk thought he was fly but that bird just got ROASTED.”

Races against animals are nothing new, as former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson and former Chicago Bears punt and kick returner Devin Hester raced a cheetah, the fastest animal on land, in 2013. Both won, but only had to go 40 yards to the cheetah’s 60.

All the way back in 1983, then-Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth ran a 40-yard race against a horse and lost by a significant margin.

It remains to be seen if Griffin and Taima will have a third meeting next time the ESPN crew makes its way to Seattle or if Griffin’s bird-racing career has come to an end.

[Robert Griffin III, Photo Credit: ESPN]