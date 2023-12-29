Jan 30, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Rich Eisen on the set of the Rich Eisen radio show at the NFL Experience at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The late Stuart Scott changed how people consumed sports in the media. By showing up as his true, authentic self, he always managed to leave you informed and entertained.

One of the closest relationships he built during his time with ESPN was with Rich Eisen. The two had a strong friendship and one of Eisen’s main objectives now was to make sure Stuart’s legacy lives on.

Robert Griffin III remembered what Scott brought to the industry and asked Eisen about his dear friend.

“I will always talk about Stuart because — man, I think he’s been gone six, seven years now which is mind-blowing, and keeping his memory, spirit alive is something I’m up for doing,” Eisen said on RG3 and The Ones presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Although it is kept alive by so many people on the air right now for whom he helped blaze a trail and I know you’re one of them — straight up. He would love to see what you’re doing right now. Literally — like what you’re doing right now, I believe what — you were involved in a commercial shoot today, and you’re taking time in your free time right now to do your thing and build your brand and make your content — be yourself and be a dad, be a husband — that was him. That was him 100% and what you saw on TV was the guy.”

The sentiment almost made RG3 tear up.

Scott was oftentimes under scrutiny because of his creativity and his ability to bring life into journalism.

“There was no filter, it was not an act,” Eisen continued. “It wasn’t like him walking around off the air in a manner that you did not see on the air, you know — flip a switch. It literally was him.”

Eisen said there were a lot of questions about what Scott did in regard to pop culture references, his style or things he would say. Questions that he himself wouldn’t get asked.

Scott himself didn’t understand a Seinfeld reference so upon asking Eisen about it, Scott gave the perfect response.

“Brothers don’t watch Seinfeld.”

Why certain people at ESPN had an issue with one and not the other was worrisome. It was something Eisen didn’t understand why one reference was viewed as inclusionary and the other, not so much.

“Occasionally it made him bristle, but it never deterred him,” Eisen said. “And it was awesome to watch.”

