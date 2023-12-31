Photo Credit: ESPN

Saturday’s matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions featured a controversial ending where illegal touching was called on the Lions on what would have been a potential game-winning two-point conversion. Former NFL head coach turned ESPN studio analyst Rex Ryan had plenty to say about the situation on Sunday.

The call came in from the officials due to Lions offensive lineman Taylor Decker apparently not reporting as eligible for the play. Decker was the one who came up with the two-point conversion catch.

“He’s on the end of the line and he’s been playing that ineligible position. So if he’s gonna be on the end of the line and be eligible, he needed to report, as well.” pic.twitter.com/36ZXXgxZA7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2023

Troy Aikman spoke about the play after the game, detailing that he saw Decker walk over to the officials before the play to tell them something.

"When you go back and you watch the tape, Dan Skipper comes in but Taylor Decker also walks over to the official. And you only do that if you're telling the official you're reporting as an eligible." – Troy Aikman. pic.twitter.com/6ei8ORVRus — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2023

Only Decker and the officials in question know exactly what was said on the field. But it at least looked like he tried to mention his eligibility to the officials before the play.

ESPN showed the overhead camera angle before the 2-point conversion and it sure looks like Taylor Decker went over to the refs. I don't know what else he's telling them….pic.twitter.com/bGvH3kyJzD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 31, 2023

Despite the overhead camera angle from ESPN clearly showing Decker walking over to the officials before the play, Brad Allen, the crew chief for the game, detailed in his post-game report that Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper reported as eligible before the game, but not Decker.

Referee Brad Allen lays out all the things he saw to indicate the #Lions were operating like Taylor Decker was eligible, not Dan Skipper … but insists Skipper is the one who reported. https://t.co/2dARBgA323 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 31, 2023

Rex Ryan and the rest of the Sunday NFL Countdown crew on ESPN spoke about the controversial call, where Ryan laid into the officials while absolving the players of any blame in this situation.

“The players did exactly what they were supposed to do,” said Ryan. “Every one of them. Right from Jared Goff going over to telling (Taylor) Decker to go report. He went right over there and reported and got a nod from the official. Where Dan Campbell failed is he assumed the official would get it right. Why? Because he assumed that the officials would get it right. You go over every trick-play scenario before the game. There is a grease board and you literally draw the play up exactly as it is. I guarantee you he drew up the fake punt as well.

“This is a huge mistake. The thing that bothers me the most is that we’re putting blame on the players. Stop, the players did everything right. Stop covering somebody’s butt and tell it the way it is. Be a man and take some responsibility. It’s a game that could cost them the second seed and maybe the first seed. That is a huge difference playing on the road instead of playing at home. I tell you as a football coach, I know exactly what the h*** happened.”

"Stop blaming the players." Rex Ryan says the officials missed it in the Lions vs. Cowboys game. ? pic.twitter.com/sWTNv4omOd — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 31, 2023

Ryan coached at the NFL level for 12 years as a defensive coordinator and a head coach. So he certainly knows a mistake from the officials when he sees one.

It also doesn’t help matters as Ryan stated that this game was a huge game for seeding in the NFC for both teams. With a win, both could have been in contention for a number-one seed in the conference.

Instead, the Cowboys came away with a huge win and the Lions will be talking about this moment for potentially weeks to come.

[NFL on ESPN on Twitter/X]