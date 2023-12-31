As is often the case during bowl season, ABC and ESPN took time during halftime of Saturday’s Peach Bowl to talk to Ryan Seacrest via satellite to promote ABC’s annual New Year’s Eve special Dick Clark’s Rockin New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

The interview was fairly standard, with Seacrest promoting the special and running down who some of the guests will be (Jelly Roll, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, and more!).

Seacrest, a University of Georgia alum, also noted that he was “stoked that my ‘Dawgs are facing the undefeated ‘Noles.

When Seacrest threw it back to Davis in the studio, Davis used it as an opportunity to try and get Seacrest on College GameDay next season, saying, “Happy New Year, Ryan. If you really love the ‘Dawgs, you’ll accept an invitation to be the celebrity guest picker on College GameDay one week.”

Rece Davis REALLY wants Ryan Seacrest to be a College GameDay guest picker (1/2) pic.twitter.com/83c47AyhKg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 31, 2023

Davis then doubled down shortly later while talking to Desmond Howard, saying “Ryan Seacrest, noted Georgia fan. Desmond, it would be great to have him as a guest picker sometimes wouldn’t it?” To which Howard replied, “Absolutely. One hundred percent. We need to get him.”

It’s unclear if Davis is simply promoting corporate synergy, or is a big fan of American Idol, which Seacrest hosted for the show’s original 15-year run. Or perhaps Davis is a fan of Wheel of Fortune, which Seacrest will begin hosting in September 2024.