Pat McAfee has never been a conventional media personality, and he showed that once again in hilarious fashion Saturday with a stunt during ESPN’s College GameDay.

When it came time for the CGD panel to give their choice between No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama in the SEC Championship, McAfee whipped the Georgia fans into a frenzy by appearing to pick the Bulldogs to win. He started off by leading Georgia fans in a call-and-response chant: “What’s that coming down the track? It’s the mean machine in the red and black.”

Any reasonable person would conclude McAfee had picked Georgia to win.

Then, McAfee gave his pick.

“Give me Alabama!” McAfee shouted.

McAfee’s stunt left his fellow CGD analysts almost doubled over in laughter. He then led Alabama fans in a “Roll Tide” chant.

It’s the kind of showmanship everyone has come to expect from McAfee. Fans generally loved it, with even some UGA fans admitting it was funny.


