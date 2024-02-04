South Kitsap girls flag football gets a 32-7 win over North Kitsap in Port Orchard on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

On Sunday morning, ESPN announced plans to cover the 2024 NFL Flag Championships.

The network will televise multiple rounds of the NFL Flag Championships event, an event the NFL created. The event will take place from July 19 to July 21, 2024,

“ESPN has become the media rights partner for the NFL Flag Championships, a new, annual summer showcase featuring boys and girls in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports, flag football,” the network said in a release Sunday. “In the inaugural year of the NFL-sanctioned event, ESPN will cover the girls 17U and the boys 14U tournaments (30 games – 15 girls and 15 boys) beginning Friday, July 19, through Sunday, July 21, at the Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

There will be 32 teams in the event, per the release, and the tournament broadcasts will begin after one round of eliminations down to 16 teams.

The release also says that all the games will be made available on “at least three platforms simultaneously.” Platforms named include ESPN+, NFL+, television networks like ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, and the ESPN YouTube channel. 125+ countries will be able to watch the games, according to the release.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge and Dan Orlovsky are already on the trail. The two called the Girls 17U NFL Flag Youth Championship and had nothing but great things to say afterward. Welcome to the future.

?????? these girls were amazing https://t.co/TzjIK2muwG — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) February 4, 2024

That girls flag football game was awesome — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) February 4, 2024

[ESPN Press Room]