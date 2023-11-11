Kendrick Perkins. Photo Credit: ESPN

Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night, 144-126. And if the final score isn’t enough of an indicator that the game was a whooping, ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins provided a visual demonstration with his belt.

As one might expect, Dončić had a huge game for the Mavericks, The point guard put up 44 points and added six rebounds and six assists. His backcourt mate, Kyrie Irving, went for 27 points, adding six rebounds and three assists. They significantly outperformed the starting backcourt of the Clippers of James Harden (14 points, five rebounds, three assists) and Russell Westbrook (14 points, five rebounds, two assists).

During halftime of ESPN’s broadcast of Friday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game against the Phoenix Suns, ESPN’s NBA Countdown crew was talking about the Mavericks’ win over the Clippers. That’s when Perkins went with an outside-of-the-box description. Perkins took his belt off and turned his back to the camera, putting the chair he was sitting on in front of him.

“Didn’t I tell you? You got a hard head, huh?” Perkins said. He then began to use his belt as a whip, hitting the chair five times. “Didn’t I tell you, every time you play against me, to strap your shoes up? Didn’t I tell you?” Perkins said as he hit the chair.

He then went back to the desk, saying “That’s what Luka Dončić does to the Clippers every single time.”

Kendrick Perkins on how Luka Doncic does the Clippers? pic.twitter.com/hM8lRZhjYq — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) November 11, 2023

[Ahn Fire Digital on Twitter/X, Photo Credit: ESPN]