The championship game of the 2023 Little League World Series between California and Curaçao took place on Sunday. And California will thank ESPN’s Karl Ravech after he horribly jinxed Curaçao leading to a walk-off home run and a LLWS championship for California.

California, represented by El Segundo Little League, and Curaçao, represented by Pabao Little League, were in a back-and-forth game throughout. The two teams were tied at 5-5 in the bottom of the sixth inning as California came to the plate.

In this first at-bat of the inning, Ravich, on the call for the game, stated that Curaçao had not allowed a home run at the World Series. And like clockwork, California shortstop Louis Lappe proceeded to hit the next pitch he saw out to left field for a walk-off home run…

"Curaçao has not allowed a home run at the World Series." – Karl Ravech with the epic announcer jinx pic.twitter.com/9l3yoTmsCS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 27, 2023

You really don’t see a worse jinx than this considering it was the championship game, and fans had plenty to say about it on social media.

We have seen announcers jinx a player or even a team in big moments before. But for Ravich to say this and an entire country immediately having their hopes of a LLWS championship go out the window is really astounding.

This is the eighth time that a team representing California has won the LLWS championship, while Curaçao would have notched their second LLWS championship if they had won the game. And while the pitcher is obviously the one who let up the home run, Karl Ravech’s jinx on that play certainly could have played a factor if you believe in announcer curses.