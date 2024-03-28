Mar 9, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Nico Young of Northern Arizona (left) is interviewed by ESPN anchor John Anderson after winning the 3,000m in 7:41.01 during the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at The Track at New Balance. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

A longtime ESPN presence will retire this summer. Veteran SportsCenter anchor John Anderson announced on Wednesday that he plans to call it a career at ESPN at the end of June.

Anderson made his plans public on Inside Wisconsin, a podcast that focuses on “Wisconsin’s sports and sporting life. The people, stories, and statriotism of America’s Dairyland.”

The podcast posted a clip of this week’s show, which they touted would air on Thursday in full on their YouTube.

BREAKING: Longtime ESPN SportsCenter Anchor John Anderson announces he is retiring from SportsCenter at the end of June, 2024. Hear all of John's comments in tomorrow's episode of The Inside Wisconsin Show at https://t.co/mi2zL3qHWJ and wherever you catch podcasts. pic.twitter.com/958zks1gEI — Inside Wisconsin (@InsideWiscoShow) March 27, 2024

“My contract runs out at ESPN at the end of June, and I have decided that that will be the end,” Anderson revealed. “I’m gonna leave the company. I’m gonna sorta retire from SportsCenter.”

Anderson said that he’ll continue to have a presence and do “a few” track and field events, naming NCAA track meets as one area he’ll focus on, as well as the New York City Marathon and SEC programming.

Despite his long tenure at ESPN, Anderson reflected and appeared positive and confident about his decision.

“I am like incredibly excited about that. It’s been a good run. As Bill Pidto will tell you, ‘It’s been a good run.'”

Anderson was honest, acknowledging the change in the sports media environment. He admits he doesn’t know if he’s seen the game pass him by, but doesn’t think that by the time 2026 and 2027 come around he’ll be able to do his job at the max.

The longtime ESPN anchor wasn’t sure about his future, noting he isn’t sure if he’ll stay in Wisconsin, return to Missouri (he is a Mizzou alum, following many other prominent sports personalities), or end up someplace else. Regardless, Anderson sounds satisfied with his decision.

