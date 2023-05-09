ESPN’s John Anderson has offered an apology and explanation after making a controversial joke about an indigenous player’s last name while calling NHL highlights for SportsCenter on Monday night.

Anderson was providing commentary over the highlights from Monday night’s Las Vegas Golden Knights-Edmonton Oilers game in the second round of the NHL playoffs. Zach Whitecloud scored a goal to give the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead in the second period, prompting Anderson to say, “What kind of name is Whitecloud? Great name if you’re a toilet paper.”

During the Vegas-Edmonton highlight on SportsCenter, John Anderson jokes about Zach Whitecloud's name, saying it's a "great name if you're a toilet paper." Whitecloud is the first Indigenous NHL player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. pic.twitter.com/gngA1yg8wk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 9, 2023

Whitecloud is the first indigenous NHL player from the Sioux Valley Dakota Nation, which prompted many to criticize Anderson for his remarks.

“This is totally on me and I sincerely apologize to Zach, the Golden Knights, their fans and everyone else for what I said,” Anderson said in a statement. “It’s my job to be prepared and know the backgrounds of the players and I blew it. I will be reaching out to the team to personally apologize and hope to have the opportunity to speak to Zach as well.”

Whitecloud is one of six indigenous players in the league. The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation is a reservation of about 1,080 people located 30 miles west of Brandon, Manitoba.

[AA on Twitter]