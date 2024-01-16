Troy Aikman and Joe Buck talk about the Eagles playoff loss to the Buccaneers. Photo Credit: ESPN.

Any hopes that the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans had of flipping a switch in the playoffs to shake off what was a dismal end to the regular season were dashed on Monday night. The Eagles were soundly defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing 32-9.

ESPN’s Joe Buck and especially Troy Aikman provided a soundtrack to Monday’s game. Neither held back much when it came to breaking down Philadelphia’s performance.

It started early. Already leading 3-0, Tampa’s David Moore scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter with a 44-yard reception. Most of the yards on that play came after the catch. Following the touchdown, Buck ripped the tackling efforts of the Eagles, saying “So far the tackling for the Eagles in their secondary has been awful.”

"And so far the tackling for the Eagles in their secondary has been awful." Joe Buck with some hard facts for the Eagles after David Moore's 44-yard TD. pic.twitter.com/utPI93vgir — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

It continued.

Tampa receiver Chris Godwin caught a short pass on a second-and-10. While seemed like he didn’t have a lot of room to run, he still managed to gain nine yards. Buck again drew attention to the poor tackling, saying “Sorry to keep saying the same thing. But I keep seeing the same thing.”

"Sorry to keep saying the same thing. But I keep seeing the same thing." pic.twitter.com/3ep1iIqpS0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

The poor tackling was again on display in the third quarter. Tampa’s Trey Palmer caught a pass, broke one tackle and essentially ran through two more Philadelphia defenders for a 56-yard touchdown to put the Bucs up 25-9.

In his analysis of the play, Troy Aikman began to criticize Philadelphia cornerback James Bradberry and safety Kevin Byard for their missed tackles before turning his attention to the rest of the team.

“James Bradberry on the outside at corner and just unable to make a tackle. But even the back end — Kevin Byard — “I don’t know what that is but we’ve seen enough of it all year long.”

“It just continues throughout this ballgame, on both sides of the ball, to just show the problems that Philadelphia has had and why they had the collapse that they had to end this season.”

"I don't know what that is but we've seen enough of it all year long." "It continues…on both sides of the ball, to just show the problems that Philadelphia has had and why they had the collapse that they had to end this season." Troy Aikman pulling no punches on the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/eNP76mW9pG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

A shot of a frustrated Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert on the Philadelphia sideline was shown later in the game. Aikman again spotlighted how consistent it was with the team’s final regular-season games.

“We’ve been watching that for six or seven weeks. It’s been continuous. It’s a defeated them, and they were when they came in.

“It’s a defeated team, and they were when they came in.” – Troy Aikman on the Eagles pic.twitter.com/7uCOrLkzLi — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

The sharp commentary continued after the game, with Aikman and Buck talking to Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter.

"I know there's a difference between what players and coaches say, and what they feel. They said all the right things, but you could tell they weren't feeling it… You cannot go into next season status quo." – Troy Aikman on the Eagles' finish and potential offseason changes pic.twitter.com/i1tT4MigLX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 16, 2024

In situations like this, announcers run the risk of beating a dead horse. And while some viewers no doubt felt that Aikman and Buck’s criticism was excessive, most of them didn’t. They were generally praised for their tough, but fair, commentary.

Troy Aikman being disgusted with the Eagles' attempts at tackling might rival that of the Philly fans — Spencer McLaughlin (@smclaughlinCFB) January 16, 2024

Aikman's brutally honest critique of the Eagles has been right on point. — Paul Domowitch (@pdomo) January 16, 2024

Troy Aikman is kneecapping the Eagles and he’s 1000 percent right — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 16, 2024

Yeah. This rant from Aikman might just get Sirianni fired. https://t.co/de0TUp4GrU — AJ King (@allday_ajking) January 16, 2024

[Photo Credit: ESPN]