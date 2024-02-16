The Get Up crew discusses Russell Wilson’s future in the NFL, via ESPN.

The marriage between Russell Wilson and Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos ended in calamity this season. After a lot of anticipation for what the two Super Bowl winning veterans could do together, it’s now one of the worst and most toxic situations in the league. Payton effectively froze Wilson out at the end of the season, benching him after starting the first 15 games.

Along with the benching came added controversy around Wilson’s contract, with Wilson saying that the team tried to get him to change his mammoth contract to avoid an injury guarantee. But the fact remains that Wilson had a career low in passing yards and ranked 21st in QBR across the NFL and carries a cap hit of over $35 million which grows to $85 million if the Broncos cut him.

In talking about the situation on Get Up on Friday morning, because ESPN has to talk about some NFL topic even though the season just ended, the cast analyzed the fairly grim situation facing Wilson and the Broncos. In fact, ESPN reporter Dan Graziano went as far as to joke that next season Wilson has a strong possibility of being on the Get Up set along with them instead of finding a home in the NFL.

Dan Graziano on Russell Wilson's future: "I still think there's a possibility that come September, he is in fact sitting right there [on Get Up]." pic.twitter.com/XoQKBw1V09 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 16, 2024

Graziano isn’t alone with longtime NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck also saying that Wilson may not be able to find a landing spot with the Broncos, or any other team in the league.

.@tthasselbeck believes there's a chance Russ is out of the NFL next season ? pic.twitter.com/C6pFRE463M — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 16, 2024

If Wilson does indeed decide to hang it up, ESPN would probably love to have him on their airwaves, whether that be Get Up or anywhere else.