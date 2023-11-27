ESPN’s Get Up doesn’t usually get a chance to cover breaking news, but a huge story dropped mid-show on Monday and the crew quickly reacted with some on-point analysis.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper announced he has fired head coach Frank Reich after a 1-10 start this season.

While some NFL insiders had speculated the move was imminent, others thought Reich might be let go after the season. Instead, it happened a few minutes before 10 a.m. ET — and Get Up was ready.

After announcing Reich’s termination, the crew dissected the move.

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan noted, “This is probably the best thing to happen to Frank Reich, because now he’s going to have the guaranteed money to go away. I saw a man who literally looked like he aged 10 years.”

Ryan also took the opportunity to shame the Panthers for selecting quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, ahead of Rookie of the Year frontrunner and MVP candidate C.J. Stroud.

“This is what happens when you make the wrong decision on the first pick, and you set your team back so much, because it’s clearly the wrong decision,” Ryan said.

Ryan Clark ripped Tepper as a “fan owner.”

“The owner is an issue to me,” Clark said. “When you have a super fan as an owner who wants to play with the team like it’s a toy, you have a lot of issues.”

Fans watching the episode were suitably impressed with the off-the-cuff analysis.

