Art Eckman, the longtime face of supercross and motocross events on ESPN, died last weekend, according to multiple sources. He was 81.

Eckman, who attended Washington State University, served as a broadcaster in many different sports, covering everything from the Masters to the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco Giants, Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks. He worked for stations in the Atlanta, San Francisco and Portland markets.

Yet he’s most remembered for his two-decade stint on ESPN covering Monster Energy Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross, as well as his work on the weekly MotoWorld show.

The racing site Racer X noted, “For an entire generation of motorsports viewers Eckman was the voice of supercross and motocross.”

Here’s a clip of Eckman calling the legendary Jeremy McGrath’s 72nd and final Supercross victory.

Eckman is survived by his wife Donna Haines Eckman, two daughters and two grandchildren.

Fans shared their memories of Eckman and sympathies with his family on X/Twitter.


