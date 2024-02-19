Jan 27, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) defends against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during overtime at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN dropped a bombshell in the aftermath of the NBA trade deadline centered on the Golden State Warriors exploring a LeBron James trade in early February. It was the perfect combination of big names and juicy rumors to get the national media’s attention. But since insiders Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne published the article, nearly everyone referenced has gone out of their way to deny it.

At All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, both James and Warriors star Draymond Green insisted they played no role in the trade talks.

“I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it … It never even got to me,” James said while joining the Inside the NBA panel at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. “I heard it when the reports dropped as well.”

James is notoriously pushy about the personnel around him, earning that reputation dating back at least to his time in Miami. But he wanted to get the word out that a trade to the Warriors was being discussed “behind closed doors” and would have blindsided him.

LeBron James on the rumors that the Warriors tried to acquire him at the NBA trade deadline: "I actually heard about it when everybody else heard about it… It never even got to me. I heard it when the reports dropped as well." ? pic.twitter.com/mPDaAvbfjz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 19, 2024

Later, on the TBS alt-cast of the All-Star game, host Green confirmed the trade talks happened and he discussed them with agent Rich Paul (who is also James’ agent), but claimed he was not involved from the Warriors’ side.

“Something came over to my desk and I was like, ‘Hmm, that’s interesting. Let me dive in a little bit,'” Green said. “I didn’t initiate these talks, but there were talks.”

Green either would have been an outgoing player in the Warriors’ deal for James or would have likely had to give Warriors management a green light that he would be comfortable playing alongside a player with whom he has an up-and-down history. But according to Green, he was kept out of any conversation.

Draymond on the LeBron to Warriors rumors: "Something came over to my desk and I was like, 'Hmm, that's interesting. Let me dive in a little bit.' … I didn't initiate these talks, but there were talks." pic.twitter.com/HVQ7YTkaVC — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 19, 2024

But the Warriors and Lakers were reportedly not the only teams involved. ESPN reported Philadelphia 76ers executive Daryl Morey called the Lakers about James, as well as the Phoenix Suns, supposedly mentioning superstars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Suns beat reporter Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic later reported, likely from a Suns source, that Morey did not contact Phoenix about either player.

There are many reasonable explanations here. Perhaps new Warriors management is not tapping Green’s shoulder about personnel moves the same way it once did, particularly given Green’s recent suspensions. With James playing out the final guaranteed year of his contract, the Lakers certainly don’t have to loop him on every potential move. But given ESPN’s specific note that these negotiations included talks directly between Warriors governor Joe Lacob and Lakers governor Jeanie Buss, it’s hard to believe this was all much ado about nothing.

One might believe the Suns did not speak with the 76ers and wires simply got crossed there. Philadelphia beat writers have seemingly not reported any further details of those discussions from the Sixers’ side.

But the idea that a massive blockbuster of the NBA’s all-time leading scorer to the defining NBA dynasty of this generation was about to go off in complete silence runs counter to everything about how the league works today. James and Green refuting the ESPN report feels like damage control. And if it is, then salute to ESPN for worming the details out of tight-lipped sources with news that the players involved clearly did not want getting out.