ESPN released its trailer for an upcoming E:60 special detailing the rivalry between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche.

During the 1990s and early 2000s, the Red Wings and Avalanche may have built the fiercest rivalry in NHL history, and it’s not an understatement to categorize it as one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. Now the battles between both teams will get its own documentary courtesy of E:60.

Titled Unrivaled: Red Wings v. Avalanche, ESPN has not yet offered a press release detailing the documentary’s premiere date, but the trailer aired Thursday during the network’s NHL studio show The Point. The documentary will be a two-hour special, set to air at an unspecified date in June, likely during the Stanley Cup Finals.

Two historically great teams with passion, star power and hatred for each other, even casual hockey fans remember the battles between the Red Wings and Avalanche which featured blood, brawls and excellent hockey. According to the teaser, the E:60 documentary will feature interviews from big names including Vladimir Konstantinov, Steve Yzerman, Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg, Patrick Roy, Adam Foote, Mike Ricci and Marc Crawford.

