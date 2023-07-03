Photo credit: Get Up

While everyone is largely understanding of fireworks on the Fourth of July, Domonique Foxworth has a big problem with premature or belated Fourth of July fireworks.

Leniency toward fireworks being shot off on the Fourth of July has seemingly given people credence to irritate their neighbors the entire month of July. Monday morning on ESPN’s Get Up, Foxworth had one of his best hot takes when he took a segment to blast those who blast fireworks on days that aren’t the Fourth.

“I believe that Fourth of July fireworks are for the Fourth of July! … No fireworks before, no fireworks after.” 😂 @Foxworth24 pic.twitter.com/tOLRJtOLct — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 3, 2023



“I believe that Fourth of July fireworks are for the Fourth of July!” Foxworth ranted. “I’m sick of this! I had to hear fireworks on June 30th, I gotta hear them on July 1st, we’re gonna hear some today and some tonight. I don’t want those fireworks! I’m not here for no premature Fourth of July fireworks!”

“It doesn’t matter when Fourth of July comes,” Foxworth continued. “No fireworks before, no fireworks after. One day! We can’t pretend like yesterday was the birthday just because it matches up with when we’re off work. One day of fireworks.”

The Fourth of July is pretty specific about when we’re supposed to celebrate the holiday. If you want to partake in a backyard party on July 1 or July 8, no one will have a gripe with that, but once you start shooting off fireworks, now you’re bringing your whole neighborhood and their dogs into the equation.

To piggyback off Foxworth’s take, fireworks are overrated anyway. Unless you’re the person actually setting the fireworks off, there’s little thrill in just watching them. Fireworks never change. They’re monotonous at this point, sounding and looking the same every year. Fireworks on the Fourth is like turkey on Thanksgiving. You do it annually out of tradition, but how often are you roasting a 20lb turkey the rest of the year?

[ESPN]