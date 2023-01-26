Despite threats of a mass exodus or perceptions that Twitter is going to die, the social media platform is still here and it sucks, according to Mike Greenberg.

“Can someone fix Twitter?” Greenberg ranted on his ESPN Radio show this week. “I know I’m not that smart. I don’t claim to be that smart. I’m a sports announcer, I’m not a technical person. I don’t know anything about anything, I don’t know algorithms or anything else. But I know that Twitter was something I really enjoyed.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In December, Colin Cowherd went on a mini rant blasting the media for having “constant outrage” and urged them to give Elon Musk three or four months before judging his tenure as Twitter CEO.

It’s now been three months since Musk acquired Twitter on Oct. 27, 2022, and Greenberg has seen enough. Greenberg continued to say that he usually scrolls through Twitter to keep his mind occupied and pass time during commercial breaks on his radio show.

“And now, I glance at Twitter and I don’t know what I’m looking at!” Greenberg complained while on a screen that has ‘#Greeny’ written in four different places. “All I’m seeing is things that are trending. I don’t know why they’re trending. There’s no explanation as to why they’re trending. I’m also getting sent into my timeline, things that are two and three days old!”

Just two or three days old? I still get this tweet featuring Greeny’s former radio partner Mike Golic by The Athletic from May 23, 2022 promoted on my feed almost daily.

The longtime ESPN radio host signed off two years ago. He talks about his Bristol exit, his break-up with Mike Greenberg and more. — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 23, 2022



I don’t know whether this is a case of failed algorithms or if The Athletic dumped their entire advertising budget into this tweet. But the article is so aged that they will soon have to update the caption from “ESPN radio host signed off two years ago,” to “ESPN radio host signed off three years ago.” Even the biggest Mike Golic fans don’t need to be reading a year-old interview with The Athletic.

Musk has done little to improve Twitter’s user experience since acquiring the social media platform, but eliminating the constant promotion of that Golic article without me having to mute The Athletic will go a long way.

“We live in a country where you cannot get two people to agree on anything. Anything! You can’t agree on anything,” Greenberg noted. “But is there anyone who doesn’t think Twitter has become much worse in the last two weeks?”

“Twitter sucks now, and it used to be good.”

Maybe the rallying cry of “Twitter sucks” is the unifier America never knew it needed.

[ESPN Radio]