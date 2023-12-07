Jul 15, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Team Wilson guard Chelsea Gray (12) smiles during a press conference prior to the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

With the college football regular season over, ESPN is ramping up its college basketball coverage.

That includes the ACC Network, where the Worldwide Leader has hired three-time WNBA champion and five-time All-Star Chelsea Gray of the Las Vegas Aces to serve as a women’s college basketball analyst.

Gray is a former All-American at Duke and has previously worked with ACCN. She played a vital role in the network’s Nothing But Net studio coverage during the 2021-22 season. Besides, she was the commentator for seven regular season games and three NCAA Tournament games throughout the season.mes throughout the season.

She’ll make her return this Sunday, Dec. 10, as she’ll be on the call with Jenn Hildreth at Cameron Indoor Stadium for a matchup between her alma mater (Duke) and Florida Gulf Coast at noon E.T.

“We are very excited to welcome Chelsea back to the ACC Network as a game analyst. She’s competed and won championships at the highest level, so her experience and knowledge of the game will be such an asset to our already strong women’s basketball coverage,” said Sara Gaiero, vice president, production, ESPN.

Gray added: “I’m honored to be coming back home to the ACC. This conference proves its greatness year after year, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it again.”

Gray’s exceptional blend of experience as a player, media expertise, and passion for the game ensures that the network’s coverage will reach new heights.

[ESPN P.R.]