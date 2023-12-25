WNBA star Breanna Stewart casually let the S-word slip on ESPN2’s ‘The Bird and Taurasi Show.’ Credit: ESPN

Christmas Day is made for basketball, or so it’s been said before. The annual tradition of basketball, all day on the holiday, was spurred on again this year. Included in the festivities this year was ‘The Bird and Taurasi Show.’ The latest in the alternate broadcast genre, WNBA icons Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird held court while the New York Knicks played the Milwaukee Bucks.

It might be impossible for things to get more UConn than having Bird and Taurasi on the show. The latter is the ninth-leading scorer in UConn women’s basketball history. But they did, as Bird invited Breanna Stewart to the show. Stewie, as she’s affectionately called, had an incredible career in Storrs. She scored 2,676 points, the second-most in program history behind the great Maya Moore.

Right from the get-go, Bird and Taurasi played interviewer with their fellow Husky alum. They discussed Stewart’s recent appearance on ‘Hot Ones,’ the popular YouTube chicken-wing-eating show. Funnily enough, things also got hot on the broadcast.

That is… the hot mic.

On ESPN2's 'The Bird & Taurasi Show' broadcast of Knicks-Bucks, Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi hosted fellow former UConn great Breanna Stewart. They discussed Stewart's appearance on 'Hot Ones,' and well… ? got ? pic.twitter.com/zAZ5ffTLsX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 25, 2023

“Well, I did 12 different wings,” Stewart explained. “It started off pretty good, started off mild. And then, by the tenth one… um… s*** got hot.”

After a brief latency-induced lull, Bird responded hilariously. “Oh,” she blurted out through laughing. “It was so hot, she took it to the… yeah, just got hot in here.”

It’s not the first time the hot mic has shown up lately. The good news for Stewart is it wasn’t nearly as reddening as when it happened to New England Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers. It’s also not the first time ESPN forgot to use the censors either.

[Awful Announcing]