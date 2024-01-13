Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Friday night, Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer was officially announced as the next head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, replacing the legendary Nick Saban who announced his surprising retirement earlier in the week. It’s a big move for college football, but those in the Washington media were certainly not happy about the turn of events.

In the aftermath of DeBoer’s decision, Washington’s local media dealt with it in a number of ways from sadness, to hurt, to outright anger.

Ashley Ryan, who is a producer for the Seattle sports talk radio station where DeBoer was scheduled to have an interview before he canceled to accept the Alabama job, expressed her displeasure with the situation.

“I don’t think I have ever been more disappointed. Personally, professionally, all of it. I am angry. I feel lied to. I am gutted,” Ryan said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

I don’t think I have ever been more disappointed. Personally, professionally, all of it. I am angry. I feel lied to. I am gutted. — Ashley Ryan ??? (@AshleyLolaRyan) January 12, 2024

And she wasn’t the only member of the Washington radio sphere fired up about the news.

Dave “Softy” Mahler of 93.3 KJR posted a fiery, profanity-laced video from the front seat of his car reacting to the news.

Jason Puckett of 93.3 KJR had perhaps the most angry response of them all.

“All of them. Don’t ever trust these people,” Puckett said in a post. “Don’t let others tell you that you should be happy for him. Why? One of the biggest frauds in sports history.”

All of them. Don't ever trust these people. Ever. Don't let others tell you that you should be happy for him. Why? One of the biggest frauds in Seattle sports history. https://t.co/PJJQPxjGX7 — Puck (@PuckKJR) January 12, 2024

Former Washington and longtime NFL tight end Cam Cleeland is now a Washington radio analyst. He had expressed his “hurt and disappointment” while also expressing his appreciation for DeBoer.

“Final Thoughts: Thankful for @UW_Football, appreciate what @KalenDeBoer, every coach & every player on that staff gave us. No hate involved just hurt and disappointment. Love you all in #huskynation forever a DAWG! #PurpleReign,” Cleeland said in a post.

Final Thoughts:

Thankful for @UW_Football, appreciate what @KalenDeBoer, every coach & every player on that staff gave us. No hate involved just hurt and disappointment.

Love you all in #huskynation forever a DAWG!#PurpleReign — Cam Cleeland (@CamCleeland) January 13, 2024

Within just a few days, the Huskies went from playing in the College Football Playoff national title game to losing their head coach to Alabama, their Heisman Trophy finalist quarterback to the NFL, and their future starting quarterback Will Rogers to the transfer portal. It’s certainly been a brutal week for the Huskies and their supporters, and you can tell by the media reactions.