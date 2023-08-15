Oct 31, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Former Denver Broncos player Peyton Manning waves to fans after being inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame during halftime against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary quarterback Peyton Manning will foray into a new field this fall: Being a college professor. The University of Tennessee, Manning’s alma mater, named him to the faculty for the upcoming 2023 fall term.

ESPN wrote that Manning was named to the communications department and will offer lectures as a “featured expert” at the College of Communication and Information.

The dean of the College of Communication and Information, Joseph Mazer, said, via ESPN, “There is no other ambassador for our college and university like Peyton Manning, and we are proud to welcome him to the college’s faculty. Peyton is a true Volunteer, and I look forward to our students gaining invaluable knowledge from him as we continue to prepare the next generation of communication and information leaders.”

The ESPN report said the former two-time Super Bowl champion and Tennessee Volunteers legend will lecture during select classes in the fall semester. Manning will also work with the department to enhance the department, ESPN says.

Manning foraying into teaching communications follows his continued imprint on comms and media. While his broadcasting career didn’t involve calling games on-site, the Manningcast has become a popular alternate telecast that’s seen copycats already emerge. Peyton has always had a strong personality, so we imagine he won’t have too many difficulties lecturing at UT.

[ESPN]