Missouri pulled off a 30-27 upset over No. 15 Kansas State in college football on Saturday in Columbia, and the Tigers got it done in historic walk-off fashion.

With the game tied 27-27, Missouri senior kicker Harrison Mevis nailed a 61-yard field goal for the win as time expired. It’s the longest field goal in SEC history. The field goal came after Missouri received a delay-of-game penalty two plays earlier (that was followed by an incomplete pass), moving the kick back five yards.

Here’s how the game-winning kick looked and sounded on the SEC Network broadcast, with Taylor Zarzour on the call:

Harrison Mevis from SIXTY-ONE YARDS… GOOD!!!! Mizzou beats #15 Kansas State at the horn thanks to the longest field goal kick in SEC HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/m2nTO5YXhx — The Comeback (@thecomeback) September 16, 2023

It’s always fun to hear how the local radio broadcast sounded in these moments.

Here’s Missouri radio play-by-play broadcaster Mike Kelly with the call on the Varsity app (via Timothy Burke; @bubbaprog):

As called by Mike Kelly & heard on the @varsity app: pic.twitter.com/I8LueSAntg — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 16, 2023

“Good snap… good place… kick is up, it isssssssssssss… GOOD! A WALK-OFF WINNER FROM 61! HARRISON MEVIS SENDS THE MIZZOU STUDENTS RUNNING ONTO THE TURF!… MISSOURI WINS IT ON A 61-YARD FIELD GOAL FROM HARRISON MEVIS!”

With the victory, Eli Drinkwitz’s Missouri squad improves to 3-0 on the season.The Tigers last won a bowl game in the 2014 college football season. On the other side of things, it’s a rough loss for a Kansas State team that had College Football Playoff hopes.

[SEC Network; Varsity]