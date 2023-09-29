Photo Credit: Travis Hunter on YouTube

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter was injured on a controversial hit from Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn in their Week 3 game. But it doesn’t seem like Hunter is holding any grudges about the incident.

Hunter had a terrific start to the 2023 season at Colorado, Through just three games, he recorded 16 catches for 213 yards on the offensive side of the ball, while also starring at cornerback and recording two pass deflects and an interception on the year.

Unfortunately, his season was put on pause during their matchup against Colorado State in Week 3 when Blackburn laid a late hit on Hunter, injuring him in the process. Hunter notably missed Colorado’s last game and is also set to miss their matchup against the USC Trojans.

Henry Blackburn was assessed a personal foul after this late hit on Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/0avKi1erLU — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

Blackburn received a ton of backlash for the hit and even received death threats from Colorado supporters.

Hunter could and probably should be equally upset with Blackburn after injuring him. But instead, Hunter took the high road and decided to film a video with Blackburn for his YouTube channel.

In his video, Hunter was seen embracing Blackburn, who said that he agreed to appear on the video to “make sure” that Hunter is okay.

“We played last Saturday, I was just making sure my guy is straight. Just making sure he’s good and checking in with him. We talked after the game on the phone and through the DM’s and stuff.”

Really cool stuff here!! ⬇️ Travis Hunter invited CSU safety, Henry Blackburn, to his latest video. They got to know each other and even went bowling with each other. Travis really wanted them to get to know each other, and to make sure they’re on good terms. pic.twitter.com/DB5pA2lWnx — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) September 29, 2023

Hunter then spoke about those who were spreading negativity about the situation, saying that this video is not a negative video.

“We made this happen for the people who love to see negativity. This ain’t a negative video man, It’s straight positive, nothing but positivity this way.”

The video was nearly 20 minutes long, where the two got to know each other and even went bowling with each other.

Travis Hunter really went bowling with Colorado State safety, Henry Blackburn, after he got sent to the hospital from that huge hit ? All class! pic.twitter.com/5RmeiKKlJy — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) September 29, 2023

It’s obviously an awesome message from Hunter to spread positivity, as he had every right to be upset or frustrated about Blackburn’s hit considering it was not necessary and ended up with him going to the hospital because of it.

It seems like for how good of a player Hunter is on the field, he may be an even better person off of the field.

[Travis Hunter on YouTube]