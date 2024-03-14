Feb 12, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center Kamilla Cardoso (10) drives past LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley called out CBS Sports after a radio host made a disparaging comment about Kamilla Cardoso.

Thursday morning, CBS Sports Radio host JR Jackson, who hosts the nationally syndicated JRSportBrief show, recorded the following CBS Sports Minute:

This was the CBS Sports Minute where Kamilla Cardoso is called the “giant Brazilian woman that knocks people over.” Crazy that this even made it to the air. pic.twitter.com/hlZis8pLg2 — Joe Wright (@Sctvman) March 14, 2024



“I’m more excited for the women’s tournament,” Jackson says in the CBS Sports Minute. “I’m ready for Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark and the giant Brazilian woman from South Carolina that knocks people over. Forget the guys, where are the women? I’m J.R.”

Jackson’s attempt at talking up the women’s basketball tournament went brutally wrong. It’s also surprising that no one involved in the production of this CBS Sports Minute thought categorizing a Kamilla Cardoso as a “giant Brazilian woman…that knocks people over” was a bad idea. The comment, which referred to last weekend’s altercation between South Carolina and LSU, ultimately aired on South Carolina radio station 107.5 The Game, as well as many other CBS Sports Radio affiliates around the country. Staley responded after hearing the CBS Sports Minute and aptly called it out as “offensive.”

What a morning?!! Never thought I’d hear one of my players described in such an offensive way. I’m not sitting this one out. Kamilla deserves an apology @CBSSports @1075thegame (can be issued even though it’s out of your control) — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) March 14, 2024



“What a morning?!! Never thought I’d hear one of my players described in such an offensive way,” Staley tweeted, noting that Cardoso deserves an apology.

107.5 The Game quickly apologized, even though no one from that station was directly responsible for the comment. As a CBS Sports Radio affiliate, the station is contractually obligated to run the CBS Sports Minute.

(2/2) Even though it was not one of our voices that said this, we are ultimately responsible for what plays on our airways and we will work to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize to you, Kamilla and your entire team. — 107.5 The Game (@1075thegame) March 14, 2024



“Coach you have every right to be upset,” 107.5 The Game tweeted in response to Staley. “We as a CBS affiliate do not control what plays in their sports minutes and we certainly don’t condone what was said. We try and treat all women’s sports with the upmost respect. It’s unfortunate some national voices don’t.

“Even though it was not one of our voices that said this, we are ultimately responsible for what plays on our airways and we will work to make sure this kind of thing doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize to you, Kamilla and your entire team.”

Staley later tweeted that she received and accepted a personal apology from CBS Sports executives, but did not specifically share what was said or who said it. As of noon ET on Thursday, Jackson has not issued a public statement in the wake of his offensive “giant Brazilian woman” comment. CBS Sports Radio has, however, deleted the Sports Minute from their podcast archive.

UPDATE: Shortly after this post was published, Jackson issued a statement apologizing to Cardoso and the University of South Carolina.



[CBS Sports Radio]