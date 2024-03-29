Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James… LeMVP… LeGM… Le…Insider?

King James cosplayed the role of college basketball insider on Thursday. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar and future Basketball Hall of Famer are connected to Duquesne University—his former high school basketball coach at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School in Akron, Keith Dambrot, departed the program after this past year. Not before they achieved history on the way, though, as the Dukes won their first NCAA Tournament game since 1969.

James stepped forward on Thursday, delivering breaking news on the Duquesne coaching search. James announced that Dru Joyce III, a Duquesne assistant and former high school teammate, will be the next coach for the Dukes men’s basketball team.

LeBron boasted that he was “proud to announce” Joyce’s hiring as head coach of the Dukes. “So damn happy and proud of you, my brother!!!” James said.

I’m proud to announce! As the unquestioned source I am confirming that Dru Joyce is the new HC at Duquesne University and is meeting with the team right now! So damn happy and proud of you my brother!!! @DruOnDemand @DuqMBB 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #GoDukes❤️💙🤍 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 28, 2024

James’ insider cosplay follows a list of several others who’ve emerged to play the insider role. Quandre Diggs, formerly of the Seattle Seahawks, broke the news that Bobby Wagner would return to the team last year. He might not be active anymore. However, former multi-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and CBS studio analyst J.J. Watt scooped everyone, including Adam Schefter, on the Zach Ertz-Arizona Cardinals split.

We’ll see if LeBron plays the role of “LeInsider” anytime soon again. On this try? A strong showing.

[LeBron James on X]