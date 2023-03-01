Just in case you couldn’t already tell that NC State forward DJ Burns was a big dude, ESPN announcer Rece Davis was going to make sure you noticed.

Davis was on the call for ESPN’s broadcast of the Duke’s 71-67 win over NC State Tuesday night. And the play-by-play voice was extra descriptive when it came to Burns, the Wolfpack forward who is listed at 6-9 and a generous 275 pounds.

“Now, Burns, let’s see if he can use that big ole fanny and back Dereck Lively down,” Davis said as he emphatically called Burns’ post-up move and field goal about seven minutes into the game.

And just in case one big butt reference for Burns wasn’t enough, Davis gave the audience another early in the second half. “Here goes Burns, using that big ole rear end over the leaner Lively and Burns scores again.”

Last week, Davis was justly amped up about bacon. This week, it sounded like he may have been listening to LL Cool J’s “Big Ole Butt” before getting behind the mic.

Davis called the game like he was a radio play-by-play announcer, painting a picture of the action as if the audience wasn’t already watching Burns throw his weight advantage around to push Lively and whoever Duke put on him under the basket. But despite the big ole fanny and big ole rear end of Burns, Duke was able to outlast NC State to win the matchup of two ACC foes.

[ESPN]