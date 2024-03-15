Photo credit: Wildcat 91.9

Kansas State broadcasters were so hyped for the Big 12 tournament that they couldn’t help themselves from spitting bars.

With the Kansas State Wildcats and Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball teams set to face off in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament Thursday night, three broadcasters recorded a teaser for the matchup. Was it the best teaser? Maybe not, but it was certainly the most unique.

📍 T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO We’re just one hour away from the Big 12 Championship Quarterfinal Round between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones. Don’t forget to catch live coverage of tonight’s game on Wildcat 91.9 FM, starting with pregame at 5:40… pic.twitter.com/Nmv6knHaMM — Wildcat 91.9 (@Wildcat919FM) March 14, 2024



Play-by-play voice Adrian Holguin kicks it off with the prelude. But the star of the song is color commentator Jimmy Coffman. Not only does he set the tone with his beatboxing, but he’s also the group’s wordsmith, seemingly freestyling to write arguably the best Kansas State-Iowa State preview rap in the history of music. And while Coffman might deserve the most credit, don’t undersell pre and postgame host Jon Grove vibing in the background as the crew’s hype man.

Wildcat 91.9 is Kansas State’s student-led radio station. They might not be the most polished college basketball broadcast in the country, but everyone will have to agree they are probably the most musically inclined.

Unfortunately, Kansas State’s Big 12 Tournament run came to an end Thursday night, losing to Iowa State 76-57, which means there will be no need for this multitalented broadcast crew to create a volume two of their song anytime soon. But if you’re reading this article, congratulations. Because that means you learned about Adrian Holguin, Jimmy Coffman and Jon Grove before they hit the big time.

