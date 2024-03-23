Caitlin Clark Mar 23, 2024; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after an intentional foul by the Holy Cross Crusaders during the second quarter of the NCAA first round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
CBS Sports Radio host Andrew Perloff tweeted a terrible hot take on a play involving Iowa star Caitlin Clark Saturday.

He quickly found out he was very wrong.

In the second quarter of Iowa’s win over Holy Cross, Crusaders guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy darted down the lane, clearing the way by appearing to throw her fist/forearm into Clark’s face. Clark remained down on the floor for several moments after the incident.

While the ABC announcing crew suggested that Power-Cassidy appeared to be making a basketball move, officials ruled otherwise, and assessed her an intentional foul.

Perloff also thought the move had been unintentional. The Maggie and Perloff Show co-host tweeted a video of the play, saying, “They called this an intentional foul, 2 free throws and possession. A 2-year-old could see this wasn’t intentional.”

The tweet did not age well, immediately drawing enormous blowback. Former Kentucky and NBA star Rex Chapman tweeted, “That’s a left hook Also not a basketball move.”

 

One of the benefits of having almost 132,000 X followers is that many people see your thoughts. The bad thing about having 132K followers? When you have a really bad thought, a lot of people see it.

Those followers, and others, saw Perloff’s take, and responded Saturday.


Less than an hour later, Perloff owned his mistake, tweeting, “My friends are texting and saying I’m nuts. I thought it was an accident. I could be wrong!”

That admission prompted a new round of comments.

 

