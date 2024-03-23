Mar 23, 2024; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after an intentional foul by the Holy Cross Crusaders during the second quarter of the NCAA first round game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports Radio host Andrew Perloff tweeted a terrible hot take on a play involving Iowa star Caitlin Clark Saturday.

He quickly found out he was very wrong.

In the second quarter of Iowa’s win over Holy Cross, Crusaders guard Bronagh Power-Cassidy darted down the lane, clearing the way by appearing to throw her fist/forearm into Clark’s face. Clark remained down on the floor for several moments after the incident.

While the ABC announcing crew suggested that Power-Cassidy appeared to be making a basketball move, officials ruled otherwise, and assessed her an intentional foul.

Perloff also thought the move had been unintentional. The Maggie and Perloff Show co-host tweeted a video of the play, saying, “They called this an intentional foul, 2 free throws and possession. A 2-year-old could see this wasn’t intentional.”

They called this an intentional foul, 2 free throws and possession. A 2-year-old could see this wasn’t intentional. pic.twitter.com/2ilNMRhnkf — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) March 23, 2024

The tweet did not age well, immediately drawing enormous blowback. Former Kentucky and NBA star Rex Chapman tweeted, “That’s a left hook Also not a basketball move.”

That’s a left hook. Also not a basketball move. https://t.co/aTmFXDLHOb — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 23, 2024

One of the benefits of having almost 132,000 X followers is that many people see your thoughts. The bad thing about having 132K followers? When you have a really bad thought, a lot of people see it.

Those followers, and others, saw Perloff’s take, and responded Saturday.

Classic accidental fully-cocked haymaker to the opponent’s best player https://t.co/zXAljqAAR9 — Jacson A. Bevens 🦉 (@JacsonBevens) March 23, 2024

That was intentional. Only Tito Santana did that flying elbow better. https://t.co/ykeyREQUBW pic.twitter.com/OM5L1QRS5s — Sam LaPorta America’s National Treasure (@kinnick519) March 23, 2024

Need you on the jury if I’m ever convicted of a crime. https://t.co/8Jbc4Z94Iy — TJ ⚡️ (@Bitcoin_Teej) March 23, 2024

A 2-year-old could see you’re an idiot https://t.co/KvL94LOeWA — Chris Caylor (@ccaylor10) March 23, 2024

In case you wanted to read the worst take today, here it is! https://t.co/2pTTxxTITr — brit (@pashedmotatos) March 23, 2024



Less than an hour later, Perloff owned his mistake, tweeting, “My friends are texting and saying I’m nuts. I thought it was an accident. I could be wrong!”

My friends are texting and saying I’m nuts. I thought it was an accident. I could be wrong! — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) March 23, 2024

That admission prompted a new round of comments.

Could be? It’s an all time bad take. I could be wrong! — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 23, 2024

Your friends are correct. At least you have good friends. https://t.co/lHLB8a1M0C — Jim Zopelis (@NotoriousZOP) March 23, 2024

[Andrew Perloff]