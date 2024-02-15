Retired Arizona Cardinal J.J. Watt speaks with the press during the 19th annual Pat’s Run outside Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY

J.J. Watt was extremely accomplished while he played football. Now that he’s retired, he’s hoping to parlay some of that success elsewhere. As an NFL analyst, he just completed his first season behind the desk at CBS Sports. It appears now that Watt could be delving into the TV industry.

Watt alluded to running a new television show during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. The former three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was sparse on details but suggested it would focus on performance artist Usher and the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show.

“I had actually been out there with Usher for his halftime rehearsals,” Watt revealed on the show. After fielding questions from McAfee and A.J. Hawk, Watt made it clear.

“The show we’re doing, What It Takes, Episode 1 is Usher and the [Super Bowl] Halftime Show,” Watt said. He said they were “still in the process,” likely alluded to any production or post-production moves yet to be made.

We got a name out of it, with the CBS Sports analyst admitting to the show’s title, What (or Watt?) It Takes. A press release will likely follow, but it’s an interesting expedition for Watt to go on.

He’s not the only player, former or otherwise, to start delving into show production. All-Pro tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce is reportedly diving into the game too.

[Video credit: The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN]