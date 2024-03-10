Photo Credit: Chris Baldwin

Jim Nantz, one of the smoothest play-by-play voices in sports history, was struck speechless Saturday during a game in Houston.

He had a good excuse. The University of Houston honored Nantz, a 1981 graduate, at halftime of the No. 1 Cougars’ win over No. 14 Kansas. As Nantz looked on from midcourt, the Cougars unveiled a banner honoring him in the Fertitta Center’s upper level, alongside former Houston greats Otis Birdsong, Clyde Drexler, Elvin Hayes, Akeem Olajuwon and Michael Young.

The banner reads, “Jim Nantz: Voice of March Madness 1991-2023.”

“I’m at a loss for words,” Nantz told the crowd. “Doesn’t happen very often.”

Jim Nantz gets visibly emotional and tearful as a new banner is revealed for him in the Fertitta Center rafters. Nantz is now right up there with UH greats like Hakeem Olajuwon, one spot over from Elvin Hayes' banner. pic.twitter.com/xdZqlZL2Mx — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) March 9, 2024

Nantz called his 32nd and final NCAA Tournament action last year for CBS, an experience made even more emotional as Houston hosted the Final Four. The 64-year-old Nantz still has plenty to keep him busy, serving as the network’s lead NFL play-by-play broadcaster and handling the same role for The Masters golf tournament.

So he’s a familiar and beloved voice to millions of sports fans, and he was thankful Saturday for the crowd’s warm welcome.

“My life just came full circle,” Nantz said (via the Houston Chronicle). “I’ve got my kids here. I’ve got my Cougar alum family here. It’s the first place where my voice was ever heard (on a microphone). Just took a kid that’s 19 years old and transported him to 64 years old. I just got showered with a lot of love.”

[Chris Baldwin; Photo Credit: Chris Baldwin]