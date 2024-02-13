Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Though now known as the Colorado Buffaloes head football coach, Deion Sanders has a multifaceted career, having previously captivated audiences on network shows.

And he captivated his former co-worker, Jim Nantz, as well.

After hanging up his cleats in 2001, Sanders didn’t fade into retirement. Instead, he transitioned seamlessly into the media spotlight, becoming a sought-after NFL commentator for CBS’s The NFL Today; the program rebooted after the 2001 NFL season to include Dan Marino and Boomer Esiason alongside Nantz and Sanders.

“Deion’s first television gig was with us at CBS,” Nantz said during a recent interview with BuffsBeat of Fan Nation. “I was the host of The NFL Today, and I really, really wanted him to be part of our ensemble. I mean, I had many, many discussions with him. I think he needed to be assured that he was going to have someone to be there as a true teammate, working with him and looking after him. And I wanted him to know that he would never ever, under my stewardship, be put in a position that would make him look bad.”

Nantz assured Sanders that his initial foray into media wouldn’t involve any unexpected curveballs, tricky questions, or anything outside his comfort zone. He promised to provide Sanders with all the support he needed to shine and emphasized that Sanders fully trusted his commitment.

“I had a wonderful time working with Deion,” Nantz said. “I mean, a magical time working with him. He was extraordinarily good at it. And we did a lot of segments together. It was a wonderful friendship and partnership; (it’s) still there. We just don’t talk as often, but I’ve been rooting for him every step of the way. He’s had an amazing life, and he worked really hard at being good at television, and he was exceptional.”

After a successful three-year stint at CBS, Sanders opted for a second NFL stint with the Ravens in 2004. Nantz also left the show, as well, but that was because he had been promoted to be the network’s lead play-by-play voice, a role he’s relished in for the better part of two decades and shown no signs of slowing down.

[Buffs Beat]