The New York Jets had an awful performance Sunday afternoon against the Cincinnati Bengals, but maybe not as bad as CBS Sports.

Early in the fourth quarter, as the Jets were driving down the field in hopes of cutting into the Bengals’ 15-point lead, CBS’s coverage of the game started to get a little shoddy. The feed began to scramble and the picture flipped to a blue screen multiple times before the game eventually went off-air completely.

Following an unexpected commercial break, CBS returned with a single camera shot from high up in the stadium near midfield and no audio. After about 25 seconds, crowd noise returned, although the sound seemed like it may have been artificial. At 30 seconds, The NFL Today host James Brown could be heard on a hot mic asking, “are we calling it?” And 45 seconds in, the CBS NFL studio crew finally chimed in to offer some commentary.