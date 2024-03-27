Screen grab: CBS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday that James Brown will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Sports Emmys ceremony.

The 45th annual ceremony will take place on Tuesday, May 21, at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall in New York.

Brown is being honored for his work in the sports TV world and is best known as the host of pregame shows, which includes CBS Sports’ The NFL Today, NFL on Fox and Inside the NFL. Brown has hosted the Super Bowl a record-setting 12 times and has previously been a three-time Emmy Award winner. Here’s more on that from a release:

“James is a world-class talent who has had a profound impact on sports media,” said Adam Sharp, President, NATAS. “From his Super Bowl and championship game coverage, to his work on CBS Sports’ THE NFL TODAY, INSIDE THE NFL, and as a correspondent for CBS News, he has been a significant influence and a consistent presence in sports broadcasting. It is with great pleasure that we honor ‘JB’ with this Lifetime Achievement Award.” “‘JB’’s career as host of some of the most iconic sports studio shows is unparalleled,” said Stephen Head, Head of Sports Emmy® Awards. “His authentic and distinctive style continues to raise the bar in sportscasting. We are proud to honor James Brown for his lasting legacy of excellence in the world of sports programming.” “I am incredibly humbled by this award,” said James Brown. “I know full well that it’s not as much about me as it is about all the people with whom and for whom I worked over all these years. Thank God for the blessing!”

Beyond his role hosting NFL shows, James Brown has also been a special correspondent for CBS News for over 30 years, contributing to programs like 60 Minutes and CBS Evening News.

Brown did receive a new, two-year deal earlier this year, while the rest of The NFL Today cast remains in flux.

Our congratulations go out to Brown on this award.

