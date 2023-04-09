Jim Nantz obviously hits a very different gear when he’s broadcasting from Augusta National. The Masters is an event firmly in Nantz’s wheelhouse, with the staid club and pristine trappings of the course offering plenty of tradition to revere, which is Nantz’s favorite thing to do.

This year, though, he’s putting on a powerful display of playfulness, right up to almost certainly taking a light swipe at LIV Golf’s CW deal. Considering Nantz is essentially calling two rounds today on Masters Sunday, it’s been a tour de force.

between the CW joke, the Easter references, the transitions from player to player – this extended Augusta day is secretly turning into an all-time Nantz performance — Nathan Hubbard (@NathanCHubbard) April 9, 2023

That extended into a clip from Spanish broadcasters, laid over a Jon Rahm birdie make. It was cool to see the Movistar+ crew get some run on network CBS, a nice reminder that golf is truly global. After, though, Nantz took time to define “vamos”, offering both the general usage and the sport-specific usage in typically smooth Nantz fashion.

Twitter loved it:

I'd be down with Nantz teaching us one Spanish phrase per hole going forward. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) April 9, 2023

Need him at one point to let out an ¡Ay Dios Mio! — Carolyn Zacharias (@heycarolynz) April 9, 2023

Spanish. Norwegian. Had no clue I signed up for Babbel. — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) April 9, 2023

folks we’ve Spanish Jim Nantz out here — ANTIFAldo (@ANTIFAldo) April 9, 2023

I will learn Spanish on Duolingo if it adds an AI voice plugin so that my teacher is Jim Nantz — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) April 9, 2023

Appreciate the Spanish lesson from Jim Nantz. ¡Vamos! “We go! Let’s go!” #themasters — Mark Connolly (@sr_connolly) April 9, 2023

Will Nantz break out some Spanish if Rahm wins? Feels like this might be tipping his hand to yes, but we’ll have to wait and see.