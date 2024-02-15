Screen grab: CBS

If Super Bowl LVIII taught us anything, it’s that CBS likely has a Tony Romo problem on its hands. Not that that’s any new information to anyone who follows sports media or watches the NFL consistently, but Sunday’s overtime thriller between the Kanas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers saw a whole new spotlight on the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Some of that’s because CBS recorded the most-watched telecast in history with its Super Bowl LVIII broadcast. And that has even more people talking about Romo.

Among those who spotlighted Romo’s performance was former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis, who spent a good portion of his coaching career as an NFL assistant (Giants, Patriots, Jets, and Chiefs). Put Weis wasn’t particularly kind in his assessment. We’ve seen veteran broadcasters come to the defense of Romo, but when it comes to veteran coaches like Weis?

Forget it.

“Everyone’s talking about Kanas City’s defense; I think (Steve) Spagnuolo called a great game,” Weis said during his Airing it Out show with Bob Papa on Sirius XM. “But San Francisco’s defense showed up for that game too.”

“Yeah, no one’s saying they didn’t,” replied Papa. “And I think they talked about Steve Wilks on the telecast a lot last night.”

Weis wasn’t listening to those guys (Jim Nantz and Tony Romo).

“They really turn me off, I have to tell you,” claimed Weis. “They do. They turn me off. I mean, I listened to the end of the game, and I listened to Tony Romo ruin the moment. Just shut up and let us savor the moment. Just be quiet. Nantz had already said, ‘Jackpot.’ He already said it; that should’ve been the end of the conversing. I don’t need to hear your analysis of what just happened — I just watched it. I want to watch the moment. I want to enjoy the moment as a sports fan.”

THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS WITH THE SUPER BOWL! (And Tony Romo does a lot of talking/yelling) ???️ #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/ScQ2D3ByYq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 12, 2024

“OK, would you please, please, just let us enjoy the moment? It’s different than (Chiefs radio announcer) Mitch (Holthus) on the radio having to describe the moment because you’re not seeing it,” contiuned Weis. “We’re watching it. Let us watch it.”

Charlie Weis LASHED OUT at Tony Romo! “Just shut up!” — “I would rather go to the bathroom and throw up.” ? pic.twitter.com/imFclPAult — Farzin Vousoughian (@Farzin21) February 13, 2024

Weis continued to complain to Papa about Romo as they discussed Jake Moody’s extra point being blocked after the ball hit off the 49ers’ kicker’s ankle.

“I’m glad you said that because that’s what I thought when I was watching it. That’s what I thought,” Weis told Papa. “I try to watch the game and not let the announcers ruin the game for me. It’s not like I can listen to someone like you who’s doing a game.

“There are announcers that I really enjoy listening to. But then there are announcers where I have to listen to them, and I’d rather go to the bathroom and throw up. Yesterday, that was one of the times when I preferred not to listen to the announcers and watch the game.”

Clearly, listening to Romo makes Weis nauseous. And he’d rather throw up than have to sit through another Super Bowl on CBS.

Weis is in luck next season, though, because Fox has coverage of Super Bowl LIX. There, the former New England Patriots offensive coordinator will get to listen to Tom Brady, alongside Kevin Burkhardt, on the call.

Hopefully, his former quarterback’s commentary doesn’t make Weis want to go to the bathroom, either.

[Farzin Vousoughian on Twitter]