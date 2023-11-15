Oct 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue talks with guard Bones Hyland (5) in the first half against the Denver Nuggets in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Amid another chaotic chapter in recent Los Angeles Clippers history, Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes published a deep-dive story going behind the scenes on the team since it acquired James Harden.

The piece quoted young Clippers guard Bones Hyland and included a scoop that Hyland was told by the coaching staff he would be benched for the next few games.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Hyland called “cap” on the article.

Here is the passage in question:

(Clippers head coach Ty) Lue said he recently met with seven players to discuss their roles moving forward. Bones Hyland was one of them. The third-year guard appeared to be on the verge of a standout year, averaging 11.8 points in 23.5 minutes off the bench through the first eight games.

With the acquisition of Harden, Lue explained to Hyland that he would not be in the rotation for the foreseeable future to allow the organization time to see what they have in other lineups. Hyland was given a timeframe of a five-to-six-game window, sources say.