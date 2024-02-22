Blogger subdues man trying to open airplane’s emergency door

A Barstool Sports blogger had to act fast after a dangerous incident on a flight Tuesday.

The blogger, who goes by the Twitter handle Donnie Does World, departed on an American Airlines flight from Albuquerque to Chicago. Shortly after takeoff, a man several rows behind him began trying to open an aircraft door.

“30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back,” the blogger wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Me and 5 other dudes had to wrestle him into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him. Just safely landed back in ABQ but HOLY ****.”

30 minutes after departing Albuquerque I was shaken out of my Panda Express and Tequila induced stupor by a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back. Me and 5 other dudes had to wrestle him into the aisle, duct tape his legs, and throw flexi-cuffs on him.… pic.twitter.com/zkrtEveYgQ — The Wonton Don (@DonnieDoesWorld) February 20, 2024

Another passenger, Emma Ritz, described the scary situation to Albuquerque KOAT 7.

“He was sitting at the emergency exit and he cracked open the window that was protecting the handle,” Ritz said. “He ripped down the handle where it exposed some of the emergency exit and all the wind came rushing down.”

After the passenger was subdued, the flight returned to Albuquerque for an emergency landing. An unidentified man was detained.

“Ladies and gentlemen, WE GOT HIM,” the blogger posted Wednesday, with a photo showing the disruptive passenger being led off the plane.

The Barstool Sports blogger’s heroic feat did not go unnoticed by his co-workers.

[Mediaite.com; Photo Credit: @DonnieDoesWorld