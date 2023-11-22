Sep 29, 1996; Tampa, FL, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell (19) and Barry Sanders (20) on the field prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Hebert-USA TODAY NETWORK Credit: Michael C. Hebert-USA TODAY NETWORK
By Ben Axelrod

On Tuesday, Prime Video released its Bye Bye Barry documentary, which if nothing else provided an entertaining trip down memory lane.

Not everybody, however, enjoyed the NFL Films-produced nostalgia. In a lengthy post on Facebook first reported on by The Detroit News, former Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell took issue with his portrayal in the documentary, which focused on the career — and early retirement — of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

“I just watched ‘Bye Bye Barry’ on Amazon Prime,” Mitchell wrote. “It was not a very pleasant experience. I was Barry Sanders teammate for five years. I had a front row seat to some of the most amazing plays in NFL history. He will never have an equal as a pure runner in the NFL. I could argue that their (sic) were several running backs that were more complete, but I won’t. Barry was great!”

