On Tuesday, Prime Video released its Bye Bye Barry documentary, which if nothing else provided an entertaining trip down memory lane.

Not everybody, however, enjoyed the NFL Films-produced nostalgia. In a lengthy post on Facebook first reported on by The Detroit News, former Detroit Lions quarterback Scott Mitchell took issue with his portrayal in the documentary, which focused on the career — and early retirement — of Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders.

“I just watched ‘Bye Bye Barry’ on Amazon Prime,” Mitchell wrote. “It was not a very pleasant experience. I was Barry Sanders teammate for five years. I had a front row seat to some of the most amazing plays in NFL history. He will never have an equal as a pure runner in the NFL. I could argue that their (sic) were several running backs that were more complete, but I won’t. Barry was great!”

In addition to Eminem and Daniels — Detroit area natives who served as talking heads in the documentary — Mitchell took aim at former Lions head coach Wayne Fontes. In the documentary, Fontes revealed that he wanted to acquire future Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Warren Moon before Detroit ultimately signed Mitchell in 1994. “I can’t even began (sic) to tell you what a disappointment it is to (hear) my own coach, Wayne Fontes, who went out in free agency and actively (pursued) me to the point of begging me to come to Detroit, say that he wanted Joe Montana or Warren Moon, and that the only thing that was missing from the team winning the Super Bowl was a quarterback,” Mitchell wrote. “A little support from the coach might have gone a long way. Wayne never had my back!” After signing a three-year, $11 million contract with the Lions, Mitchell played for Detroit from 1994-1998. While he set multiple single-season passing records (which were later surpassed by Matthew Stafford) and helped quarterback the Lions to multiple playoff appearances, his time in Detroit has largely been considered a disappointment. While it’s understandable Mitchell wouldn’t be happy with his portrayal in Bye Bye Barry, there also had to be — or at least should have been — a part of him that knew what was coming. In a documentary focused on why one of the greatest running backs of all time opted to retire in his prime, there was going to be some blame. And fair or not, Sanders’ former quarterback appeared to take the bulk of it.

