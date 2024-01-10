Screen grab: AEW

All things considered, it’s been a quiet few months when it comes to the pro wrestling war between WWE and AEW.

That changed, however, on Tuesday, as AEW owner and president Tony Khan took to social media to criticize WWE’s booking while claiming that his company is the victim of a double standard.

Khan’s issue stems from what he says are differing reactions to upcoming world title programs in both companies. Last week, Hook issued a challenge to Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, while Jinder Mahal challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

As Khan pointed out, Hook — the son of former pro wrestler and current AEW commentator Taz — lays claim to a 28-1 career record. Meanwhile, Mahal hasn’t won a televised match on WWE’s main roster since March 2022.

Yet despite Khan believing that Hook is more deserving of a title match than Mahal, the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan believes that his company is being unfairly criticized for its booking while WWE gets a pass.

“A double standard: @730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage,” Khan wrote. “Jinder has literally lost every single match he’s in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage.”

A double standard:@730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage Jinder has literally lost every single match he's in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage#AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 9, 2024

Khan followed up his comment by further criticizing WWE booking while retweeting a post from the USA Network’s official X account that was mocking his affinity for the pro wrestling database Cagematch.net.

“A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days… because it’s been literally a full year since he won a match,” Khan replied to the USA Network, which airs Raw. “You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often.”

A moral victory for USA is one win more than their World Title challenger Jinder Mahal has in the past 364 days… because it's been literally a full year since he won a match.

You really put AEW in our place getting Jinder Mahal in a big match on your tv show. Do it more often https://t.co/0kpuUsvkm1 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 9, 2024

Whether AEW actually faces a double standard when it comes to criticism of its booking is likely in the eye of the beholder. But while there is certainly tribalism when it comes to both company’s fanbases — especially online — AEW has generally been praised by the pro wrestling media for its booking throughout its five years of existence.

Where Khan’s claim of a double standard falls short, however, is the idea that wins and losses are the be-all and end-all in the predetermined world of pro wrestling. Hook might have an impressive record, but he’s hardly been booked as a main event caliber wrestler. Mahal, meanwhile, is a former world champion who WWE trusted enough to share a ring with The Rock as recently as last week.

Does Mahal have enough star power to main event Wrestlemania? Of course not. But a one-off world title match on Raw next week? Sure, why not?

While it’s certainly possible — if not likely — that Khan is simply trying to drum up interest for Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite (he proceeded to spend the rest of Tuesday night in a war of words with former WCW president Eric Bischoff), it’s worth noting that both companies are in the midst of of negotiating their next television deals. Having already reached deals for SmackDown (USA Network) and NXT (The CW), WWE is still negotiating its next deal for Raw, with Warner Bros. Discovery — which is currently the home of AEW — reportedly being one of the primary suitors.

Should Raw land with WBD, it would likely leave AEW searching for a new home in a television landscape without many clear candidates for the No. 2 wrestling promotion. Speaking to reporters last month, Khan downplayed the reported ongoing negotiations between WWE and WBD.

“We’ve performed incredibly well for Warner Bros. Discovery and we [have a] very, very strong relationship. I think with media rights and all the things coming up, everyone has to do their due diligence,” Khan said. “It’s just part of the TV business. But I think where we stand, we stand in a position for AEW to have a huge growth year in 2024. There’s a lot of really exciting things happening that I know Warner Bros. is really excited about that we’ve talked about.”

With Raw‘s current rights deal with the USA Network set to expire in October and AEW’s deal with WBD up at the end of the year, this likely won’t be the last time Khan publicly weighs in on the state of the pro wrestling industry and his competition.

