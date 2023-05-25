On Thursday, YouTube TV announced that NFL Sunday Ticket wouldn’t be a one-screen affair.

The company tweeted that Sunday Ticket would include “unlimited simultaneous streams at home.”

This just in! We’ve heard your feedback about @NFL Sunday Ticket streaming limits and we’re excited to share that we’re including unlimited simultaneous streams at home for @NFL Sunday Ticket content, on both YouTube TV and @YouTube. ? — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) May 25, 2023

Mobile users will be limited to two streams.

For streaming on the go, you and your household will still have access to 2 additional streams.?‍♂️ — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) May 25, 2023

Earlier Thursday, DirecTV and the NFL announced an agreement allowing DirecTV to sell Sunday Ticket to commercial accounts like bars and restaurants.

The news is welcome for anyone looking to buy Sunday Ticket this season, as there were initially questions about how many streams users would be able to watch at once. Announcing there would be no limit at home, more than three months before the start of the season, is a smart clarification from YouTube.

As the season approaches, I’d expect more announcements from YouTube about Sunday Ticket functionality for this season. With the simultaneous streams question out of the way, multiview mode is probably the most pressing feature on the minds of fans.