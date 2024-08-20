NFL Sunday Ticket multiview on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

While Sunday Ticket has been marred by legal dramas and disputes around pricing, it’s easy to forget that the viewer experience in its first season on YouTube TV was pretty great. After moving from DirecTV in a deal worth billions, YouTube TV was a noted upgrade for the service as streams were reliable and fans had more options and accessibility than ever before.

One of the revelations of the YouTube TV Sunday Ticket experience was the multiview feature, which has become an increasingly important and fantastic feature to the streaming era of sports. Fans could enjoy not just one, but two, three, or four boxes on their screen to mix and match live games and NFL Redzone.

However, the multiview function wasn’t fully customizable as only preset combos of games were available. So if there was one feature that Sunday Ticket viewers were hoping for this year, it was the ability to have all those multiview options unleashed.

Thankfully, that will change for the 2024 NFL season according to reports on Tuesday morning from both SBJ and FOS.

Instead of being offered a pre-curated selection of two-four multiview options, fans will now be able to select which games they want to place in their own quad-box, which is an awesome development. There is just one catch, that was apparent in many of last season’s pre-determined combos. The game that is broadcast on your local broadcast networks (Fox/CBS) will only be available in limited multiview capacity. Just how limited will have to wait until Week 1 to be seen. Why that has to be the case is a strange one to figure out since all the games are broadcast as equals on the streaming service. If local channels are part of the overall YouTube TV package, why should they be treated any differently than the out of market games?

What’s interesting is that YouTube TV acknowledged fan requests for unlimited multiview early last season, but publicly stated that they didn’t need infinite combos to please Sunday Ticket viewers. Clearly, YouTube has responded to those requests for more customization. And if it’s happening for the NFL, hopefully we’ll see more customization options across sports where multiview has been great for college football and even this summer when fans could watch NBA and NHL playoff action simultaneously some nights.

While it looks like it won’t be quite infinite for the 2024 NFL season, it’ll at least be a huge upgrade for those who are paying a premium for the product.

[FOS/SBJ]