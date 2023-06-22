Even amid their recent struggles, New York Mets broadcasts are still appointment viewing thanks to SNY’s All-Star announcing team of Gary Cohen, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez, a trio representing one of the most entertaining booths in all of baseball. Unfortunately, if you subscribe to YouTube TV, you won’t be able to watch them much longer.

In response to being dropped by YouTube TV (a move that goes into effect July 1st), SNY issued the following statement, begging the streaming giant to reconsider.

This isn’t the first time New York fans have been frustrated by YouTube TV. In fact, the Big Apple’s other big-league team found itself in an identical situation three years ago when YouTube TV announced it would no longer carry Yankees games on YES.

YouTube TV, which is owned and operated by Google, similarly abandoned MLB Network, parting ways after contentious negotiations earlier this year.

It’s not immediately clear what prompted these decisions, though it’s well-documented YouTube TV will soon be the streaming home of NFL Sunday Ticket, which, until recently, had been the exclusive domain of DirecTV. Making sense of YouTube TV’s revolving door of sports offerings can be a headache, though luckily Mets fans still have plenty of options, assuming they haven’t already given up on an underachieving team that has fallen well short of expectations.