Whether you believe Rich Eisen is better in a studio setting or in the broadcast booth, he always provides incredibly witty and well-timed commentary in the eyes of many And this was the case during Friday’s YouTube broadcast of the Week 1 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, with his most comedic call coming after a missed extra point from polarizing Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

With just over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter, Patrick Mahomes was able to scramble for an 11-yard touchdown that seemed as if it would tie the game.

However, the typically reliable Chiefs’ kicking game hit a snag, as Butker missed the extra point wide to the right. On the call of the missed attempt, Eisen both informed viewers of the miss, while perhaps leaving interpretation up to the viewer on whether he also alluded to Butker’s political affiliation.

“Butker to tie it… No good,” said Eisen. “Oh man! Harrison Butker, interestingly enough, is wide right. And it’s a 13-12 ballgame here in Brazil. We’re seeing it all tonight on YouTube.”

Maybe Eisen was genuinely shocked that Butker missed the kick, given that he is typically among the NFL’s top kickers. But the important part of Eisen’s commentary is the “interestingly enough” quote, which perhaps alluded to the irony of Butker being “wide right”.

Butker was, of course, one of the many athletes who were on hand for President Donald Trump’s signing of the Presidential Fitness Test. Additionally, Butker famously caught flack for a commencement speech he gave at Benedictine College where he referred to Pride Month dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community as a “deadly sin sort of pride that has a month dedicated to it“, as well as drawing the ire of several females in the sports media industry after claiming that the majority of women will experience more joy as a mother and a wife than pursuing a career.

It’s obviously unclear what Eisen’s intent was with his comment unless he addresses this comment at a later date. But regardless, numerous media members saw the irony in his call and thought that it was brilliant from Eisen, given the player in question he was discussing.

“LOL,” wrote Jacksonville Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey.

“A+ joke by the way,” wrote Will Compton of the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast.

“I love political Eisen, arisin’,” wrote Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star.

“EISEN,” wrote SNY’s Jon Alba.