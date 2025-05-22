Photo Credit: YouTube/Major Motions on Youtube.

As media insiders projected, former Disney platform distribution lead Justin Connolly will join YouTube as its first global head of media and sports.

Bloomberg obtained a memo from YouTube Chief Business Officer Mary Ellen Coe confirming the move.

Connolly will reportedly oversee the Google-owned video platform’s relationships with other media companies. His portfolio will include the YouTube TV cable-style service, live sports rights, such as the NFL game, which will air this fall from Brazil, and more.

In the newly formed role at YouTube, “Connolly will serve as the emissary between YouTube and the world of traditional media and entertainment,” wrote Lucas Shaw at Bloomberg.

The past year has seen YouTube become an increasingly aggressive competitor against corporate media rivals. To push Spotify and Apple out as the top podcast destinations, YouTube has created podcast verticals on the homepage and creator channels. YouTube remains a premier streaming destination, ahead of Twitch or Kick. Its YouTube TV product, a streaming cable service, has the largest market share among VMPVDs.

At the same time, YouTube has been flaunting its scale more than ever. CEO Neil Mohan is a regular across the business and media interview circuit, frequently flaunting the platform’s claim to being the most-watched service on television and its mobile dominance. Many expect the platform to eat into television directly in the coming years, with sports as a focus.

Before his decade as a high-ranking Disney media distribution executive, Connolly worked in distribution and programming at ESPN for 12 years. Now, Justin Connolly gets one of the most exciting new jobs in media to help YouTube become the destination for all of media.